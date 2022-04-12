Golden Knights add 1st-round pick to organization

Right wing Brendan Brisson will join the Silver Knights on a tryout agreement. Brisson, the 29th overall pick in 2020, just finished his sophomore season at Michigan.

Michigan's Brendan Brisson (19) checks Denver's Jack Devine (4) during the first period of an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michigan's Brendan Brisson (19) and Denver's Shai Buium (26) scuffle during the first period of an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michigan's Brendan Brisson (19) skates down the ice during an NCAA college Big Ten hockey tournament game against Ohio State, Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

The Golden Knights have added one of their top prospects to the organization.

Right wing Brendan Brisson will join the Silver Knights on a tryout agreement, the team announced Tuesday. Brisson, the 29th overall pick in 2020, just finished his sophomore season at Michigan with 21 goals and 21 assists in 38 games.

The 20-year-old was one of seven first-round picks on a star-studded Wolverines roster. Michigan lost to Denver in the national semifinals.

