55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Golden Knights

Golden Knights add 1st-round pick to organization

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2022 - 11:15 am
 
Updated April 12, 2022 - 11:18 am
Michigan's Brendan Brisson (19) checks Denver's Jack Devine (4) during the first period of an N ...
Michigan's Brendan Brisson (19) checks Denver's Jack Devine (4) during the first period of an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michigan's Brendan Brisson (19) and Denver's Shai Buium (26) scuffle during the first period of ...
Michigan's Brendan Brisson (19) and Denver's Shai Buium (26) scuffle during the first period of an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michigan's Brendan Brisson (19) skates down the ice during an NCAA college Big Ten hockey tourn ...
Michigan's Brendan Brisson (19) skates down the ice during an NCAA college Big Ten hockey tournament game against Ohio State, Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

The Golden Knights have added one of their top prospects to the organization.

Right wing Brendan Brisson will join the Silver Knights on a tryout agreement, the team announced Tuesday. Brisson, the 29th overall pick in 2020, just finished his sophomore season at Michigan with 21 goals and 21 assists in 38 games.

The 20-year-old was one of seven first-round picks on a star-studded Wolverines roster. Michigan lost to Denver in the national semifinals.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin
Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin
2
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
3
Spring storm brings windy, cooler weather to Las Vegas
Spring storm brings windy, cooler weather to Las Vegas
4
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
5
7 arrested in child luring sting in Las Vegas Valley
7 arrested in child luring sting in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST