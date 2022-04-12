Golden Knights add 1st-round pick to organization
Right wing Brendan Brisson will join the Silver Knights on a tryout agreement. Brisson, the 29th overall pick in 2020, just finished his sophomore season at Michigan.
The Golden Knights have added one of their top prospects to the organization.
Right wing Brendan Brisson will join the Silver Knights on a tryout agreement, the team announced Tuesday. Brisson, the 29th overall pick in 2020, just finished his sophomore season at Michigan with 21 goals and 21 assists in 38 games.
The 20-year-old was one of seven first-round picks on a star-studded Wolverines roster. Michigan lost to Denver in the national semifinals.
