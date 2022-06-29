Golden Knights add 2 veteran coaches to Bruce Cassidy’s staff

The Golden Knights announced the hirings of assistant coach John Stevens and director of goaltending/NHL goaltending coach Sean Burke on Tuesday.

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) listens to assistant coach John Stevens as they skate during an NHL hockey practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Golden Knights have made two additions to coach Bruce Cassidy’s staff.

The team announced the hirings of assistant coach John Stevens and director of goaltending/NHL goaltending coach Sean Burke on Tuesday. They join holdover assistants Ryan Craig and Misha Donskov.

“John Stevens is a very respected NHL coach with an extensive resume that adds considerably to our staff,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a statement. “Sean Burke is a great addition to the organization, with tremendous experience as an elite NHL goaltender and an accomplished coach and executive.”

Stevens, 56, is a former defenseman who appeared in 54 NHL games and is in the American Hockey League Hall of Fame. He has been a coach for 25 seasons, including the past three as an assistant in Dallas. He was also a Los Angeles assistant during the franchise’s Stanley Cup wins in 2012 and 2014, and coached the team for 95 games. Stevens was behind the bench when the Knights swept Los Angeles in the first round of the playoffs in their inaugural season.

Ryan McGill, who previously coached the team’s defensemen, was fired with coach Pete DeBoer on May 16.

Burke, 55, appeared in 820 NHL games and has been an executive for 15 seasons in various roles with Arizona and Montreal. He was most recently the Canadiens’ director of goaltending.

Former goaltending coach Mike Rosati was named the Knights’ manager of goaltending development and scouting with Burke’s hire. Rosati has been with the organization since its first season and was named NHL goaltending coach after DeBoer was hired.

“We are pleased to keep Mike Rosati in an influential role across the organization,” McCrimmon said. “With (Burke, Rosati) and Henderson goaltending coach Fred Brathwaite, we have proven, qualified expertise at the goalie position.”

