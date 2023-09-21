Golden Knights add streaming option to go with new TV deal

The Golden Knights are launching their own streaming service ahead of their seventh season for fans who can’t get their games on linear TV.

The Golden Knights rally around right wing Phil Kessel, holding the Stanley Cup, as they celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights, coming off a Stanley Cup championship, now have their own streaming service.

The Knights announced the launch of KnightTime+ on Thursday, which will carry all local games for fans within the team’s broadcast territory through their new partnership with ViewLift.

The service complements the team’s new linear TV partner, Scripps Sports. If fans cannot watch the team’s games through its new local broadcast home on Vegas 34 — accessible on cable, satellite and over-the-air TV — they can turn to KnightTime+ instead.

The platform is available on phones, tablets, computers and internet-capable TVs by downloading the KnightTime app on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Roku. It also can be reached at knighttimeplus.com.

Fans can purchase a full-season pass for $69.99 to watch six of the team’s seven preseason games, 69 of its 82 regular-season games and its first-round playoff games. The remaining games are exclusive to the NHL’s national TV partners. Fans also can purchase a single-game pass for $6.99.

The preseason games — including Sunday’s first one in San Jose — will be available as part of a free trial. KnightTime+ is only for fans within the Knights’ broadcast territory — Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and certain counties in California and Nebraska.

Injury updates

Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said goaltender Robin Lehner, who missed last season after one shoulder and two hip surgeries, remains out indefinitely.

Lehner was left off the training camp roster and will begin the season on long-term injured reserve.

The team also will be without defenseman Daniil Miromanov long term, McCrimmon said, because of an undisclosed injury he suffered last season. Miromanov had six points in 14 games for the Knights last season.

Defenseman Layton Ahac also was unavailable to start camp after getting hurt in rookie camp. McCrimmon said Ahac, a 2019 third-round pick, is day to day.

Captain Mark Stone was a full participant after fracturing a wrist during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Stone, who scored a hat trick in the game, said he didn’t need surgery and is “all good.”

Goaltender Logan Thompson said he was 100 percent healthy. He made the All-Star Game as a rookie last season, but made only two appearances afterward because of lower-body injuries.

Line time

Coach Bruce Cassidy took a “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach to the start of camp.

Three of the Knights’ forward lines and their top three defense pairs started practice unchanged from Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The only switch was on the third line with center William Karlsson and right wing Michael Amadio. Left wing Paul Cotter was given the first opportunity to skate with them after left wing Reilly Smith was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in June.

Cotter scored 13 goals in 55 games last season as a rookie.

Cassidy said the Knights will try different combinations throughout camp and preseason games, but those lines have a good chance of being the ones to start the season.

“Why?” Cassidy said. “Because of the way they finished last year. They finished pretty well.”

