80°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Golden Knights address media following Game 3 loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Updated June 9, 2023 - 8:27 am
Golden Knights players leave the ice as the Florida Panthers win 3-2 in an overtime period duri ...
Golden Knights players leave the ice as the Florida Panthers win 3-2 in an overtime period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends the net during the second period of Game ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends the net during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE, Fla. — Members of the Golden Knights addressed the media Friday following Thursday’s Game 3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Coach Bruce Cassidy and players William Karlsson, Michael Amadio, Brayden McNabb and Keegan Kolesar took questions.

The Knights hold a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 is set for Saturday.

MOST READ
1
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
2
Legislature adjourns until Monday without vote on A’s ballpark bill
Legislature adjourns until Monday without vote on A’s ballpark bill
3
EDITORIAL: Lawmakers should pass public financing for A’s stadium
EDITORIAL: Lawmakers should pass public financing for A’s stadium
4
Meet the bettor who will win $111K in parlays if Knights claim Cup
Meet the bettor who will win $111K in parlays if Knights claim Cup
5
Police nab 14 in online underage sex sting
Police nab 14 in online underage sex sting
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
The Golden Knights practice during an early skate before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup F ...
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 3
RJ

The Golden Knights carry a 2-0 series lead into Sunrise, Florida, tonight for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Here’s how to watch.

More stories
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 3
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 3
Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip
Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip
Golden Knights coach, players address media ahead of Game 5
Golden Knights coach, players address media ahead of Game 5
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 2
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 2
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers in Stanley Cup Final Game 1
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers in Stanley Cup Final Game 1
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 6
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 6