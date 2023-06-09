Golden Knights address media following Game 3 loss
The Golden Knights are getting ready for their next game in the Stanley Cup Final following a Game 3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Members of the Golden Knights addressed the media Friday following Thursday’s Game 3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.
Coach Bruce Cassidy and players William Karlsson, Michael Amadio, Brayden McNabb and Keegan Kolesar took questions.
The Knights hold a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 is set for Saturday.