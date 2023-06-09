Golden Knights address media following Game 3 loss

The Golden Knights are getting ready for their next game in the Stanley Cup Final following a Game 3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers.

Members of the Golden Knights are addressing the media Friday following Thursday's Game 3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Golden Knights players leave the ice as the Florida Panthers win 3-2 in an overtime period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends the net during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE, Fla. — Members of the Golden Knights addressed the media Friday following Thursday’s Game 3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Coach Bruce Cassidy and players William Karlsson, Michael Amadio, Brayden McNabb and Keegan Kolesar took questions.

The Knights hold a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 is set for Saturday.