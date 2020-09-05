Golden Knights advance to Western Conference Final

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored with 6:08 remaining, and the Golden Knights advanced to the Western Conference Final with a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7.

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored with 6:08 remaining Friday night, and the Golden Knights advanced to the Western Conference Final with a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7.

Alex Tuch and Paul Stastny added empty-net goals.

The Knights advance to play the Dallas Stars and open the best-of-seven series at 5 p.m. Sunday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Goalie Robin Lehner earned the start ahead of Marc-Andre Fleury in the second game of the back to back and blanked the Canucks for the third time in the series.

Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko was brilliant for the third straight game before Theodore beat the rookie with a shot from the point five seconds into a power play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

