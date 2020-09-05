92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Golden Knights

Golden Knights advance to Western Conference Final

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2020 - 8:39 pm
 

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored with 6:08 remaining Friday night, and the Golden Knights advanced to the Western Conference Final with a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7.

Alex Tuch and Paul Stastny added empty-net goals.

The Knights advance to play the Dallas Stars and open the best-of-seven series at 5 p.m. Sunday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Goalie Robin Lehner earned the start ahead of Marc-Andre Fleury in the second game of the back to back and blanked the Canucks for the third time in the series.

Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko was brilliant for the third straight game before Theodore beat the rookie with a shot from the point five seconds into a power play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Scott Gragson sentenced to prison in fatal DUI case
Scott Gragson sentenced to prison in fatal DUI case
2
Wynn’s reimagined buffet is closing indefinitely
Wynn’s reimagined buffet is closing indefinitely
3
Las Vegas judge puts an end to ‘world war weed’
Las Vegas judge puts an end to ‘world war weed’
4
CARTOON: Go get the Fruit Loops
CARTOON: Go get the Fruit Loops
5
Start time announced for Golden Knights-Canucks Game 7
Start time announced for Golden Knights-Canucks Game 7
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST