Golden Knights agree to contract extensions with 3 players

The Golden Knights didn’t play or practice Sunday, but they were plenty busy on the business side.

The Knights announced three extensions a day after their four-game road trip ended with a 3-2 shootout win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb agreed to a three-year extension with an average annual value of $2.85 million. Right wing Michael Amadio received a two-year extension with an average annual value of $762,500. Goaltender Logan Thompson got a three-year extension with an average annual value of $766,667.

McNabb, who was selected in the 2017 expansion draft and ranks second in Knights history with 314 games played, was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Amadio and Thompson were set to be restricted free agents.

McNabb, who turned 31 on Jan. 21, has been a rugged stalwart on the Knights’ blue line. He has only 57 points in his five seasons with the team, but he makes up for it in physical play and defensive acumen. McNabb often uses hip checks to blast opponents off their feet in the open ice. He is also tied for the NHL lead in blocked shots with 110.

McNabb’s four-year contract, which expires this offseason, carries an average annual value of $2.5 million.

Amadio joined the Knights on Oct. 30 after being claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old carved out a role for himself in the bottom six by flashing some skill and a sharp one-timer in limited action.

Amadio has four goals and three assists in 25 games with the Knights. He has 20 goals and 27 assists in 201 NHL games.

Thompson is the Knights’ third-string goaltender but has been a fast riser. The 24-year-old played Canadian college hockey during the 2018-19 season. Last year he was named the American Hockey League’s best goaltender and became the first U Sports — the national governing body of college athletics in Canada — goalie to appear in an NHL game since 1994.

Thompson made his first NHL start Jan. 4. He gave up three goals on 26 shots faced in a loss. He is 27-14-8 with a 2.27 goals-against average and .936 save percentage in two seasons with the Silver Knights.

The deals add to a delicate salary-cap tightrope the Golden Knights will have to walk after trading for center Jack Eichel. The Knights already will have to clear space this season to activate Eichel off long-term injured reserve.

The team is projected to have a cap charge of $82,216,667 next year with 10 forwards, six defensemen and three goaltenders, including Thompson. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly told Sportsnet before this season the salary cap’s upper limit was expected to rise in 2022-23 to $82.5 million.

Knights right wing Reilly Smith will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Forwards Nicolas Roy, Brett Howden and Keegan Kolesar and defenseman Nic Hague will be restricted free agents.

Two added to All-Star Weekend

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi and Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov were added to NHL All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

The two replace Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox. Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski will take over the Central Division captaincy from MacKinnon.

The All-Star skills competition is Friday. The All-Star Game is Saturday.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.