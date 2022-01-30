Golden Knights agree to extensions with 3 players

The Golden Knights locked up three of their players to extensions during their off day Sunday.

The Golden Knights agreed to extensions with three players Sunday.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb got a three-year extension with an average annual value of $2.85 million. Right wing Michael Amadio received a two-year extension with an average annual value of $762,500. Goaltender Logan Thompson agreed to a three-year extension with an average annual value of $766,667.

McNabb, one of the Knights original members, was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Amadio and Thompson were set to be restricted free agents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

