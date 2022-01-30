67°F
Golden Knights agree to extensions with 3 players

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2022 - 2:01 pm
 
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) falls to the ice in pain during the second period ...
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) falls to the ice in pain during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights agreed to extensions with three players Sunday.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb got a three-year extension with an average annual value of $2.85 million. Right wing Michael Amadio received a two-year extension with an average annual value of $762,500. Goaltender Logan Thompson agreed to a three-year extension with an average annual value of $766,667.

McNabb, one of the Knights original members, was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Amadio and Thompson were set to be restricted free agents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

