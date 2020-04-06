Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate adds defenseman

The Golden Knights’ unnamed American Hockey League affiliate signed defenseman Zack Hayes to an AHL contract Monday.

Hayes, 20, just finished his junior hockey career by scoring 23 points for the Western Hockey League’s Prince Albert Raiders. The left-shot defenseman was the Raiders’ captain and was a team-leading plus-37.

Hayes’ contract is for one season. He is the second recent addition to the AHL team’s blue line after college free agent Jake McLaughlin signed a similar contract March 24.

