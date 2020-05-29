Golden Knights’ AHL team to be called Henderson Silver Knights

Silver Knights was one of the final three names Golden Knights owner Bill Foley considered for his NHL franchise, along with Desert Knights.

Henderson Silver Knights logo

Site preparation begins for the new $25 million Henderson Community Ice Hockey Facility at the corner of South Water Street and West Atlantic Avenue in downtown Henderson, Nevada on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Golden Knights’ new American Hockey League team will be called the Henderson Silver Knights.

The name and the team’s logo were revealed during a one-hour special on KSNV-TV, Channel 3, on Thursday. Silver Knights was one of the final three names owner Bill Foley considered for his NHL franchise, along with Desert Knights.

The unveiling brought the organization one step closer to its dream of having a local AHL affiliate, a vision it started turning into reality by purchasing the San Antonio Rampage in February.

The AHL team will initially play at Orleans Arena while its Henderson rink is being built. The $80 million, 6,000-seat arena was approved 4-1 by the Henderson City Council on May 19 despite vocal opposition from some who live in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.