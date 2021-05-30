Golden Knights Alex Tuch excited for T-Mobile Arena to be full

The Golden Knights will have a full building for Game 3 of their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche, and right wing Alex Tuch is excited.

Fans wait to enter T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 7 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer before the start of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch said he heard general manager Kelly McCrimmon announce Saturday that T-Mobile Arena would return to full capacity for Game 3 of the team’s second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche and started fist pumping in his car on his way to the airport.

The Knights had 12,156 fans for their Game 7 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday, approximately 70 percent of capacity. The team hasn’t had a full building since a March 3, 2020, win over the New Jersey Devils.

“Honestly, it’s felt like a full building the entire playoffs and it’s gotten louder and louder each time they’ve increased capacity so I can’t even imagine what 100 percent is going to feel like,” Tuch said. “It’s been well over a year since we’ve had that and it’s been over two years or so since we’ve had that in the playoffs.”

Taxi squad

Coach Pete DeBoer said Sunday he and McCrimmon have had some discussions on who they want on their taxi squad for the rest of the postseason after the Silver Knights’ inaugural year ended Saturday.

The Silver Knights lost 3-2 in the last game of their best-of-three Pacific Division final against Bakersfield. DeBoer said the Golden Knights will give the taxi squad players a few days off before calling them in.

“Congratulations to Manny Viveiros and his staff and the Henderson group on a great season,” DeBoer said. “There was a lot of development, a lot of good hockey played down there. We’re excited about a lot of guys down there.”

Bellemare on ex-team

Former Knights center Pierre Edouard-Bellemare said he doesn’t feel any extra motivation playing against his old team.

The fourth liner spent two seasons in Las Vegas before signing a two-year deal with Colorado in 2019.

“It’s round two of the playoffs,” Bellemare said. “At this point, I don’t really care who we’re playing against.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.