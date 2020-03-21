59°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch juggles ‘toilet paper challenge’ to pass time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2020 - 11:21 am
 

To pass the time while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, athletes from around the world have been participating in the 10-touch “toilet paper challenge.”

Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch was the latest to get involved and posted an Instagram video of himself successfully juggling a roll of toilet paper with his hockey stick along with the hashtag #10touchchallenge.

The viral videos started several days ago with soccer players juggling a roll of toilet paper with their feet for 10 touches before it hits the ground. Superstar Lionel Messi of Barcelona posted a video of himself completing the challenge, and NBA standout Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks also joined in.

Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar successfully pulled off the 10-touch challenge Wednesday, and the team posted a video on its social media accounts.

San Jose forward Timo Meier did a hybrid of the challenge, using his feet and hockey stick to reach 10 touches.

With the NHL on pause to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, expect a few more of these videos to pop up.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

