Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch juggles ‘toilet paper challenge’ to pass time

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) plays against the Vancouver Canucks during an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

To pass the time while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, athletes from around the world have been participating in the 10-touch “toilet paper challenge.”

Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch was the latest to get involved and posted an Instagram video of himself successfully juggling a roll of toilet paper with his hockey stick along with the hashtag #10touchchallenge.

The viral videos started several days ago with soccer players juggling a roll of toilet paper with their feet for 10 touches before it hits the ground. Superstar Lionel Messi of Barcelona posted a video of himself completing the challenge, and NBA standout Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks also joined in.

The one we've all been waiting for 😍 Lionel Messi takes on the #StayAtHomeChallenge 🧻 Effortless 😎 🎥 Instagram: leomessi pic.twitter.com/9Me24OILuF — Goal (@goal) March 19, 2020

Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar successfully pulled off the 10-touch challenge Wednesday, and the team posted a video on its social media accounts.

San Jose forward Timo Meier did a hybrid of the challenge, using his feet and hockey stick to reach 10 touches.

With the NHL on pause to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, expect a few more of these videos to pop up.

