Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch juggles ‘toilet paper challenge’ to pass time
Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch was the latest athlete to try the 10-touch “toilet paper challenge” and posted a video of his effort on his Instagram account.
To pass the time while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, athletes from around the world have been participating in the 10-touch “toilet paper challenge.”
Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch was the latest to get involved and posted an Instagram video of himself successfully juggling a roll of toilet paper with his hockey stick along with the hashtag #10touchchallenge.
The viral videos started several days ago with soccer players juggling a roll of toilet paper with their feet for 10 touches before it hits the ground. Superstar Lionel Messi of Barcelona posted a video of himself completing the challenge, and NBA standout Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks also joined in.
Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar successfully pulled off the 10-touch challenge Wednesday, and the team posted a video on its social media accounts.
San Jose forward Timo Meier did a hybrid of the challenge, using his feet and hockey stick to reach 10 touches.
With the NHL on pause to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, expect a few more of these videos to pop up.
