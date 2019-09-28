Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch to miss season opener with injury

The right wing is week to week with an upper-body injury, coach Gerard Gallant said Saturday. Center Cody Eakin is day to day with an undisclosed injury.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch knocks Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty to the ice during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch is week to week with an upper-body injury and will miss the team’s season opener Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks, coach Gerard Gallant said Saturday.

Tuch crashed into the end boards with 11:23 left in the second period of Friday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena and didn’t return.

Center Cody Eakin, who left in the third period of Friday’s game, is day to day with an undisclosed injury. Gallant was unsure if Eakin will be ready for the season opener.

If Eakin isn’t, center prospect Cody Glass would have a good chance at making the opening-day roster.

