Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch week-to-week with lower-body injury

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch is week-to-week with a lower-body injury after getting hurt in the third period of against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won 6-5 in overtime. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, coach Peter DeBoer said Saturday.

DeBoer said Tuch’s injury was “probably not as serious as it could have been.”

Tuch was injured in the third period of the Knights’ 6-5 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. He crashed into the end boards and left the ice without putting any weight on his left leg.

Tuch, 23, has 17 points in 42 games.

DeBoer also said left wing Jonathan Marchessault is a game-time decision Saturday.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.