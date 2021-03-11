Golden Knights allow 3 goals in 3rd period, swept by Wild
Defenseman Dylan Coghlan had a hat trick, but the Golden Knights lost 4-3 to the Wild on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Knights, who welcomed back captain Mark Stone to the lineup, were swept for the first time in a two-game series.
Coghlan notched his first NHL goal early in the first period following Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal 19 seconds after the opening faceoff. He added another with six minutes remaining in the third after a nice pass from Alec Martinez and also scored late to complete the hat trick.
Eriksson Ek finished with two goals. The Wild scored three times in the third period, including a power-play goal by rookie standout Kirill Kaprizov to break a 1-1 tie 1:18 in.
Minnesota was last in the league on the power play and hadn’t scored in its 20 previous opportunities.
Carson Soucy also scored to chase Marc-Andre Fleury (25 saves) with 11:39 remaining. Goalie Logan Thompson made his NHL debut.
Defenseman Brayden McNabb played his first game since Jan. 26 to help make up for the loss of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who returned to Las Vegas for further evaluation on his injured left arm/hand and is out for the “foreseeable future,” according to coach Pete DeBoer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
