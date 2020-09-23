99°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights, American Red Cross partner for blood drive

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2020 - 4:02 pm
 

The Golden Knights and American Red Cross will host a blood drive to honor those affected by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at T-Mobile Arena. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and search for sponsor code VEGASGOLDENKNIGHTS.

Donors are asked to wear a face covering or mask.

“Three years ago, Vegas faced an unimaginable tragedy. Our community stepped up in every way, including waiting in long lines to donate blood to those in need,” team president Kerry Bubolz said. “Today, our organization and our colleagues at the American Red Cross are encouraging Southern Nevadans to donate blood for trauma patients, such as those who were in need due to the events of 1 October.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

