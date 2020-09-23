Golden Knights, American Red Cross partner for blood drive

The Golden Knights and American Red Cross will host a blood drive Oct. 1 to honor those who were impacted by the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting.

Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at T-Mobile Arena. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and search for sponsor code VEGASGOLDENKNIGHTS.

Donors are asked to wear a face covering or mask.

“Three years ago, Vegas faced an unimaginable tragedy. Our community stepped up in every way, including waiting in long lines to donate blood to those in need,” team president Kerry Bubolz said. “Today, our organization and our colleagues at the American Red Cross are encouraging Southern Nevadans to donate blood for trauma patients, such as those who were in need due to the events of 1 October.”

