Golden Knights announce 2021-22 preseason schedule

Check out when the Golden Knights’ 2021 preseason games will be held.

Pucks pile up on the ice as the Vegas Golden Knights warm up before the first period of their NHL Hockey game versus the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights started filling in dates on their 2021-22 calendar Tuesday. They’ll add a lot more Thursday.

The Knights revealed their preseason schedule Tuesday and said their rookie camp and training camp will begin a week apart on Sept. 15 and 22, respectively. The team will get its full regular-season schedule Thursday when the NHL reveals it during ESPN’s 3 p.m. “SportsCenter.”

The league should also unveil when the Knights are hosting the 2022 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena.

Before that, the team will open its preseason schedule Sept. 26 against San Jose and finish it Oct. 9 against the Sharks. The Knights will also play the Los Angeles Kings at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena (home of the NBA’s Utah Jazz) on Sept. 30.

Six of the team’s seven preseason games will be televised on KTNV-13. Team TV play-by-play voice Dave Goucher and analyst Shane Hnidy will have the call. Broadcast details for the Knights’ final preseason game will be announced later.

All games will also be available on the radio at Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM with Dan D’Uva on play-by-play and Gary Lawless providing analysis.

