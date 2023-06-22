Golden Knights announce 2023 preseason schedule

The Golden Knights will have four games at T-Mobile Arena during the 2023 preseason and three on the road, the team announced Thursday.

Hats litter the ice while Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) slaps hands with center Chandler Stephenson (20) after he scored his third goal of the night for a hat trick during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will begin their preseason schedule Sept. 24 in San Jose, California, the team announced Thursday.

The Knights will play seven preseason games, with the last one coming Oct. 7, before starting their seventh season as a franchise and attempting to defend their Stanley Cup championship.

Broadcast information was not immediately available. The Knights’ regular-season schedule has yet to be announced.

The team’s preseason dates are as follows:

— 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at San Jose (SAP Center)

— 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Colorado (Ball Arena)

— 7 p.m. Sept. 27 vs. Los Angeles (T-Mobile Arena)

— 7 p.m. Sept. 29 vs. Arizona (T-Mobile Arena)

— 7 p.m. Oct. 3 vs. San Jose (T-Mobile Arena)

— 7 p.m. Oct. 5 vs. Colorado (T-Mobile Arena)

— 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at Los Angeles (Crypto.com Arena)

