Golden Knights announce 7-game preseason schedule
The Golden Knights will open the 2025 preseason against the San Jose Sharks on Sept. 21. The Knights will play seven preseason games, four of them at home.
The Golden Knights will open their preseason schedule Sept. 21 against the San Jose Sharks, the first of three exhibition matchups between the teams.
The Knights’ seven-game slate, announced Friday, includes two trips to SAP Center, starting with the opener and again Sept. 26.
The teams will close the preseason Oct. 3 at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights will play four games at home, starting with the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 23 and their first meeting with the newly named Utah Mammoth on Sept. 25.
Their penultimate home game will be Oct. 1 against the Colorado Avalanche in the second leg of a home-and-home back-to-back with the Knights on Sept. 30 in Ball Arena.
Times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
The regular season is set to begin Oct. 7.
The full preseason schedule:
Sept. 21 — at San Jose
Sept. 23 — vs. Los Angeles
Sept. 25 — vs. Utah
Sept. 26 — at San Jose
Sept. 30 — at Colorado
Oct. 1 — vs. Colorado
Oct. 3 — vs. San Jose
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.