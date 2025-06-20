Golden Knights announce 7-game preseason schedule

The Golden Knights will open the 2025 preseason against the San Jose Sharks on Sept. 21. The Knights will play seven preseason games, four of them at home.

Panthers turning into NHL’s next dynasty with help from Knights

Sportsbooks split on 2026 Stanley Cup favorites, Knights again in mix

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl, left, celebrates a last-second goal by Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) as the team defeats the Minnesota Wild after a first-round NHL hockey playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights will open their preseason schedule Sept. 21 against the San Jose Sharks, the first of three exhibition matchups between the teams.

The Knights’ seven-game slate, announced Friday, includes two trips to SAP Center, starting with the opener and again Sept. 26.

The teams will close the preseason Oct. 3 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights will play four games at home, starting with the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 23 and their first meeting with the newly named Utah Mammoth on Sept. 25.

Their penultimate home game will be Oct. 1 against the Colorado Avalanche in the second leg of a home-and-home back-to-back with the Knights on Sept. 30 in Ball Arena.

Times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

The regular season is set to begin Oct. 7.

The full preseason schedule:

Sept. 21 — at San Jose

Sept. 23 — vs. Los Angeles

Sept. 25 — vs. Utah

Sept. 26 — at San Jose

Sept. 30 — at Colorado

Oct. 1 — vs. Colorado

Oct. 3 — vs. San Jose

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.