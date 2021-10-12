62°F
Golden Knights announce bag policy for T-Mobile Arena

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2021 - 5:57 pm
 
Fans wait to enter T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 7 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round ...
Fans wait to enter T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 7 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Keep bags at home before going to a Golden Knights game at T-Mobile Arena.

The team said Monday bags and backpacks will not be allowed into the rink at the request of the National Hockey League. Small clutches and wallets will be permitted (5 inches by 9 inches by 2 inches maximum) and they will be manually screened.

The Knights’ regular-season opener is Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken. President Kerry Bubolz told the Review-Journal this offseason he didn’t enjoy the fact that the team couldn’t allow bags last year but praised fans for adjusting to new policies.

“I think what we learned was people can adapt to different things,” Bubolz said. “Did I like the fact that we had a no bag policy? No, I didn’t like that. But people adapted and we were able to manage through that.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

