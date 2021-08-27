100°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights announce date for annual Fan Fest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2021 - 6:48 pm
 
Chance the Gila Monster holds a baby dressed in team gear up to the crowd during the Vegas Gold ...
Chance the Gila Monster holds a baby dressed in team gear up to the crowd during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights’ annual Fan Fest will take place Sept. 16 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, the team announced Monday.

The outdoor event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Players from the Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights are scheduled to participate in addition to members of the Golden Knights broadcast team and VGK Cast.

There will be various games and family-friendly activities, including a question-and-answer session with players on stage. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free hat.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase, as well as team merchandise.

The event will be covered from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Golden Knights’ flagship radio station (Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM).

The last Fan Fest took place in February 2020, weeks before the NHL season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

