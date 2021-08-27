Golden Knights announce date for annual Fan Fest

Players from the Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights are scheduled to participate. The last Fan Fest took place in February 2020.

Chance the Gila Monster holds a baby dressed in team gear up to the crowd during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights’ annual Fan Fest will take place Sept. 16 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, the team announced Monday.

The outdoor event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Join us at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sept. 16 for an evening of fun with players & staff from the Golden & Silver Knights!