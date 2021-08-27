Golden Knights announce date for annual Fan Fest
Players from the Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights are scheduled to participate. The last Fan Fest took place in February 2020.
The Golden Knights’ annual Fan Fest will take place Sept. 16 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, the team announced Monday.
The outdoor event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Join us at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sept. 16 for an evening of fun with players & staff from the Golden & Silver Knights!#VegasBorn | @theDlasvegas
Full details 👇https://t.co/79EaoFidXr
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 27, 2021
Players from the Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights are scheduled to participate in addition to members of the Golden Knights broadcast team and VGK Cast.
There will be various games and family-friendly activities, including a question-and-answer session with players on stage. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free hat.
Food and beverage will be available for purchase, as well as team merchandise.
The event will be covered from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Golden Knights’ flagship radio station (Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM).
The last Fan Fest took place in February 2020, weeks before the NHL season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
