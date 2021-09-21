92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

Golden Knights announce fan policies for training camp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2021 - 4:43 pm
 
Fans watch a Vegas Golden Knights scrimmage at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. ...
Fans watch a Vegas Golden Knights scrimmage at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans will be allowed to watch the Golden Knights’ practices again at City National Arena starting with the first day of training camp at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Masks or face coverings will be required to attend.

The Knights will hold additional practices at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Both rinks will be open to the public Thursday and Saturday, and only Rink A will be available to fans Friday.

The team’s first preseason game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.

Open practices were a staple for the Knights in their first three seasons before COVID-19 restrictions kept fans out of the building last year.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback
Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback
2
Nevada town doesn’t have much, but it has lots of water
Nevada town doesn’t have much, but it has lots of water
3
Mount Charleston Lodge fire started in storage area
Mount Charleston Lodge fire started in storage area
4
Contractor selection for Tropicana/I-15 project raises some questions
Contractor selection for Tropicana/I-15 project raises some questions
5
BetMGM bettor 1 win away from turning $25 into $737K
BetMGM bettor 1 win away from turning $25 into $737K
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST