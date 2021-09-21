Golden Knights announce fan policies for training camp

Fans will be allowed to watch the Golden Knights’ practices again at City National Arena after a yearlong hiatus because of the COVID pandemic.

Fans watch a Vegas Golden Knights scrimmage at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans will be allowed to watch the Golden Knights’ practices again at City National Arena starting with the first day of training camp at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Masks or face coverings will be required to attend.

The Knights will hold additional practices at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Both rinks will be open to the public Thursday and Saturday, and only Rink A will be available to fans Friday.

The team’s first preseason game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.

Open practices were a staple for the Knights in their first three seasons before COVID-19 restrictions kept fans out of the building last year.

