Golden Knights announce Henderson Silver Knights coach

The Golden Knights have tapped a junior coach and former NHL assistant to lead their new American Hockey League franchise.

The new coach of the ERC Ingolstadt ice hockey team, Emanuel Viveiros, at a press conference in the Saturn Arena in Ingolstadt (Bavaria) on April 29, 2015. (Daniel Karmann/AP Images)

The new coach of the ERC Ingolstadt ice hockey team, Emanuel Viveiros, at a press conference in the Saturn Arena in Ingolstadt (Bavaria) on April 29, 2015. (Daniel Karmann/AP Images)

Home of the Henderson Silver Knights sign is posted as construction crews are demolishing the Henderson Pavilion to make way for the new arena, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Emanuel Viveiros will be the first coach in Henderson Silver Knights history.

The Golden Knights announced Viveiros as their choice to lead their American Hockey League franchise Monday. Viveiros coached the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs for the 2019-20 season and was an Edmonton Oilers assistant coach in 2018-19.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.