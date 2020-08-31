Golden Knights announce Henderson Silver Knights coach
The Golden Knights have tapped a junior coach and former NHL assistant to lead their new American Hockey League franchise.
Emanuel Viveiros will be the first coach in Henderson Silver Knights history.
The Golden Knights announced Viveiros as their choice to lead their American Hockey League franchise Monday. Viveiros coached the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs for the 2019-20 season and was an Edmonton Oilers assistant coach in 2018-19.
