Golden Knights announce mask policy at T-Mobile Arena

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2021 - 9:18 am
 
Golden Knights fans cheer for Vegas during Game 7 of the an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff ...
Golden Knights fans cheer for Vegas during Game 7 of the an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, May 28, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights fans cheer before the start of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series ...
Golden Knights fans cheer before the start of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be required to wear a mask or face covering to enter T-Mobile Arena starting with Game 3 on Friday, the Golden Knights announced.

In addition, there is no longer a health questionnaire that must be completed through CLEAR upon entry. No bags are permitted inside the arena, including small purses & clutches.

The Knights host Colorado starting at 7 p.m. Friday, and Game 4 is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

