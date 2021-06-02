Golden Knights announce mask policy at T-Mobile Arena
Fans entering T-Mobile Arena no longer need to complete a health questionnaire through CLEAR upon entry.
Fans who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be required to wear a mask or face covering to enter T-Mobile Arena starting with Game 3 on Friday, the Golden Knights announced.
In addition, there is no longer a health questionnaire that must be completed through CLEAR upon entry. No bags are permitted inside the arena, including small purses & clutches.
The Knights host Colorado starting at 7 p.m. Friday, and Game 4 is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.