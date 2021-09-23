Golden Knights announce new rinkside reporter

The Golden Knights will have a new face on their local TV broadcasts this season on AT&T SportsNet.

The Golden Knights have a new rinkside reporter.

Ashali Vise is joining the organization and will be featured on the team’s AT&T SportsNet broadcasts and digital content throughout the season. Vise previously was with the St. Louis Blues for five seasons as a host, reporter and video producer.

She replaces Las Vegas native Stormy Buonantony, who left the Knights after two seasons to join the sports betting broadcast network VSiN full time.

“I could not be more excited to join the Vegas Golden Knights organization and this incredible broadcast crew,” Vise said in a statement. “From the outside looking in, the VGK have been the most exciting team to watch in the National Hockey League, and I look forward to covering this group for this passionate fan base. I hope my excitement for the game shines through, and I can’t wait to get started. An honest dream come true.”

EVERYONE SAY HI TO ASHALI 👋 And give her a follow 👉 @ashalivise pic.twitter.com/dQS84pEOHk — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 23, 2021

Vise, a Grapevine, Texas, native, joins a TV broadcast group that includes play-by-play announcer Dave Goucher, color commentator Shane Hnidy, insider Gary Lawless, intermission and postgame host Daren Millard, and studio analysts Darren Eliot and Deryk Engelland.

AT&T SportsNet will broadcast 70 of the Knights’ regular-season games.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.