Golden Knights announce price increase for 2020-21 season tickets

The Golden Knights revealed their season-ticket prices for the 2020-21 season Monday, including an increase for five- and 10-year members for the first time.

Vegas Golden Knights fans do the "wave" as their team dominates the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of their NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights revealed their season-ticket prices for the 2020-21 season Monday, including an increase for five- and 10-year members for the first time.

Season tickets will rise an average of 13 percent for five- and 10-year members, though their cost remains more than 20 percent below the price for new members on average.

Members with five- and 10-year commitments had not incurred a price increase since the team’s inception.

“We always strive to achieve season ticket member pricing that is both fair and competitive,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said. “We conduct extensive research and data analysis in order to ensure this. We place a premium on fan experience and are proud of the investments we have made in this area. From the in-arena entertainment the moment you arrive to the Fortress to the quality of play from the team on the ice, we will continue to make the necessary investments to ensure the fan experience is second to none in all of professional sports. All these factors, coupled with the value of Golden Knights tickets on the secondary ticket market and the multiple exclusive member-only benefits we continue to offer, guided our decisions.”

Season-ticket members who originally made a three- or five-year commitment and extended their membership last season will see their tickets increase four to five percent, per the terms of their contractual agreement.

For one-, three- and five-year members who declined the extension last season, tickets will increase 12 percent on average.

Season-ticket members can sign up for a six-month, interest-free payment plan and will continue to receive exclusive gifts such as the gold satin jacket and a member box.

They also receive admission to the member event and one complimentary jersey, with the option to purchase two more at a discount.

In addition, the team announced the launch of the “Knights Salute” community program, which allows season-ticket members to make a $200 charitable donation.

Through the program, season ticket members will have the opportunity to purchase additional home game tickets for deserving individuals and groups in the community so they can enjoy the excitement of a game.

These individuals and groups include – but are not limited to – Las Vegas Metro, First Responders, Nellis Air Force Base, Creech Air Force Base and all other Military members, Clark County School teachers and administrators as well as charitable organizations.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.