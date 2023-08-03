Golden Knights announce single-game ticket sale date

The 2023 Stanley Cup champions will play four preseason games and 41 regular-season games at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Vegas Golden Knights have announced ticket information for the 2023-24 season.

The 2023 Stanley Cup champions will play four preseason games and 41 regular-season games at T-Mobile Arena.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. PDT on Aug. 22. The 2023-24 schedule is available here and will be updated with links to purchase single-game tickets to all home games at that time.

Partial-plan memberships are now available for purchase online. The partial-plan membership gives fans access to the same seat locations for 11 home games at a discounted rate from single-game tickets, along with other benefits.

Group tickets for all home games will be available beginning Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PDT. Groups interested in attending a game this season can place a deposit to gain priority access to group tickets.

For more information, visit vegasgoldenknights.com.