Golden Knights

Golden Knights announce single-game ticket sale date

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2023 - 10:29 am
 
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Vegas Golden Knights have announced ticket information for the 2023-24 season.

The 2023 Stanley Cup champions will play four preseason games and 41 regular-season games at T-Mobile Arena.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. PDT on Aug. 22. The 2023-24 schedule is available here and will be updated with links to purchase single-game tickets to all home games at that time.

Partial-plan memberships are now available for purchase online. The partial-plan membership gives fans access to the same seat locations for 11 home games at a discounted rate from single-game tickets, along with other benefits.

Group tickets for all home games will be available beginning Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PDT. Groups interested in attending a game this season can place a deposit to gain priority access to group tickets.

For more information, visit vegasgoldenknights.com.

