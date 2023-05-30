Golden Knights announce Stanley Cup Final ticket information

Tickets for the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Florida Panthers will go on sale Tuesday. Game 1 is at 5 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) loses the puck on a drive between Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) in the first period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tickets for the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers go on sale Tuesday, the Knights announced.

The Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 6-0 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Monday to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in six seasons.

Game 1 against the Panthers is 5 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

A limited number of single-game tickets for the series will go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. Tuesday at vgk.io/playoffs-tix.

Buyers will not be able to transfer or resell tickets. Purchases made for games that aren’t played will be refunded within 10 to 14 business days.

Full season-ticket holders automatically retain their seat for all home playoff games and will receive information for ticket prices and parking in an email Tuesday.

If full season-ticket holders are in good standing, they can use the “Cheer Now, Pay Later” arrangement that allows them to make their payment at the conclusion of the round.

To sell tickets through the VGK Ticket Exchange, full season-ticket holders can can opt out of the “Knights Vow” program.

Partial plan and “Can’t Wait List” ticket holders will receive presale access to full series or single-game tickets at a discounted price starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Fans who bought season tickets for the 2023-24 season also will receive presale access to a full-round strip or single-game tickets at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

