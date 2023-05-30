80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Golden Knights announce Stanley Cup Final ticket information

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2023 - 9:28 pm
 
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) loses the puck on a drive between Dallas Stars goaltender ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) loses the puck on a drive between Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) in the first period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tickets for the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers go on sale Tuesday, the Knights announced.

The Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 6-0 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Monday to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in six seasons.

Game 1 against the Panthers is 5 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

A limited number of single-game tickets for the series will go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. Tuesday at vgk.io/playoffs-tix.

Buyers will not be able to transfer or resell tickets. Purchases made for games that aren’t played will be refunded within 10 to 14 business days.

Full season-ticket holders automatically retain their seat for all home playoff games and will receive information for ticket prices and parking in an email Tuesday.

If full season-ticket holders are in good standing, they can use the “Cheer Now, Pay Later” arrangement that allows them to make their payment at the conclusion of the round.

To sell tickets through the VGK Ticket Exchange, full season-ticket holders can can opt out of the “Knights Vow” program.

Partial plan and “Can’t Wait List” ticket holders will receive presale access to full series or single-game tickets at a discounted price starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Fans who bought season tickets for the 2023-24 season also will receive presale access to a full-round strip or single-game tickets at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
I-15 south to California traffic jam eases late on Memorial Day
I-15 south to California traffic jam eases late on Memorial Day
2
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
3
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Former, current VGK players sell homes
4
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
5
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights players celebrate a goal against the Dallas Stars in the first period during Gam ...
Next stop for Golden Knights: Stanley Cup Final
By / RJ

The Golden Knights erupted for three first-period goals and crushed the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Monday to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

More stories
How to buy Golden Knights Western Conference Final tickets
How to buy Golden Knights Western Conference Final tickets
Next stop for Golden Knights: Stanley Cup Final
Next stop for Golden Knights: Stanley Cup Final
Time, TV info for Knights-Oilers Game 1 announced by NHL
Time, TV info for Knights-Oilers Game 1 announced by NHL
Cup in 6? Golden Knights can make good on owner’s prediction
Cup in 6? Golden Knights can make good on owner’s prediction
Golden Knights in rare spot as series underdogs against Oilers
Golden Knights in rare spot as series underdogs against Oilers
Golden Knights favored over Panthers in Stanley Cup Final
Golden Knights favored over Panthers in Stanley Cup Final