Golden Knights

Golden Knights announce team’s first jersey patch sponsor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2022 - 2:14 pm
 
Updated April 24, 2022 - 2:32 pm
New Circa jersey patch. (Photo courtesy Golden Knights)
The Golden Knights’ home jerseys will have a new logo next season.

The Knights announced Sunday they have a multi-year partnership with Circa Las Vegas for the team’s first home jersey patch. Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens said in a statement the agreement is for five years. The “Circa Sports” logo will be near the sweater’s right shoulder.

The NHL is allowing teams to sell jersey patches starting with the 2022-23 season.

“From the very beginning, I have been an avid supporter of the Vegas Golden Knights,” Stevens said. “Anyone who’s walked through Circa’s doors knows we’re passionate about sports, and I take great pride in connecting the Circa Sports brand with the first Vegas Born team in the ever-growing sports city of Las Vegas.”

The jersey patch is a new step for the Knights, who have had helmet sponsors their previous two seasons. Credit One Bank sponsors the team’s home helmets and P3 Health Partners sponsors the away ones.

“We are proud to continue our work with Circa Las Vegas through our first-ever jersey entitlement partnership,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “Circa Las Vegas and the Vegas Golden Knights both recognize the tradition within our historic community while also contributing an integral role in the growth of our beloved sports and entertainment industry.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

