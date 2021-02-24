Golden Knights announce ticket information for March home games

Tickets for the Golden Knights’ seven March home games will go on sale beginning Wednesday for season-ticket holders and sponsors, the team announced Tuesday.

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Tomas Nosek, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer after a stop by Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tickets for the Golden Knights’ seven March home games will go on sale beginning Wednesday for season-ticket holders and sponsors, the team announced Tuesday.

A portion of the tickets also will be set aside for the general public and can be purchased at 10 a.m. Thursday starting at $135.

The team was approved to have 15 percent capacity, approximately 2,600 fans, for home games at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets must be purchased in pods of two, four or six seats.

Todd Pollock, the team’s vice president of ticketing and suites, said the lower bowl, mezzanine, and half of the upper bowl will be used. The Knights host Minnesota starting March 1.

The team also will sell suites and will host about 375 fans.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.