Golden Knights announce training camp roster

The Golden Knights will have 53 players when their training camp begins Thursday with off-ice testing at City National Arena.

The Golden Knights released Wednesday the roster for their training camp, which begins with off-ice testing Thursday at City National Arena.

The team invited 53 players. Twenty-nine forwards, 17 defensemen and seven goaltenders. The opening-night roster will consist of 23 players.

Forwards: Patrick Brown, William Carrier, Paul Cotter, Reid Duke, Cody Eakin, Lucas Elvenes, Cody Glass, Tyrell Goulbourne, Ben Jones, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Jake Leschyshyn, Jermaine Loewen, Jonathan Marchessault, Tye McGinn, Curtis McKenzie, Tomas Nosek, Max Pacioretty, Brandon Pirri, Mason Primeau, Gage Quinney, Ryan Reaves, Jonas Rondbjerg, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Alex Tuch and Valentin Zykov

Defensemen: Jake Bischoff, Xavier Bouchard, Dylan Coghlan, Connor Corcoran, Deryk Engelland, Nicolas Hague, Nick Holden, Kaedan Korczak, Brett Lernout, Brayden McNabb, Jaycob Megna, Jon Merrill, Brayden Pachal, Nate Schmidt, Jimmy Schuldt, Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud

Goaltenders: Oscar Dansk, Dylan Ferguson, Marc-Andre Fleury, Jordan Kooy, Jiri Patera, Garret Sparks and Malcolm Subban

