Golden Knights appear to switch goalies for must-win Game 6

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) greets his family during warmups before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights might switch their goaltender for a third straight game for Thursday’s must-win Game 6 in Montreal.

Robin Lehner was the first goalie off the ice at the Knights’ morning skate, according to The Canadian Press. That means he is the team’s projected starter.

Lehner played Game 4 in Montreal and was great. The 2019 Vezina Trophy finalist made 27 saves in the Knights’ 2-1 overtime win. It was only his second start of the playoffs after being the team’s primary starter last postseason. He gave up seven goals on 37 shots in his first appearance May 30 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Wednesday he knew who he was going to start Game 6 but would not disclose it.

If Lehner starts, Marc-Andre Fleury would be on the bench after shouldering most of the Knights’ workload in net this season. The Vezina Trophy finalist is 9-7 with a .918 save percentage and 2.04 goals-against average this postseason. He is 1-3 against the Canadiens, the team he grew up cheering for, with a .904 save percentage. He misplayed a puck late in Game 3 that led to right wing Josh Anderson’s game-tying goal with 1:55 remaining in the third period.

Lehner and Fleury have supported each other throughout the season and formed arguably the NHL’s best goalie tandem. The two won the Jennings Trophy for the fewest goals allowed. It was Lehner’s second Jennings Trophy.

