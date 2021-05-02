Golden Knights approved for more capacity at home games

The Golden Knights were approved by Clark County to host 50 percent capacity at T-Mobile Arena for their three remaining home games.

A Golden Knights fan celebrates a point scored for his team during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Avalanche on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights’ home-ice advantage is about to double.

The team was approved by Clark County to host 50 percent capacity at T-Mobile Arena for their three remaining home games, a person with knowledge of the decision said.

The Knights are scheduled to face St. Louis on Friday and Saturday before playing their final home game of the regular season May 10 against Colorado. Based on the arena’s listed capacity for hockey, more than 8,000 fans are expected to be permitted to attend.

The @GoldenKnights have been approved by Clark County to host 50% capacity for their remaining home games at @TMobileArena. #vegasborn pic.twitter.com/eRgYpnRAVp — Mick Akers (@mickakers) May 1, 2021

There was no announcement from the organization regarding ticket information or plans for increased attendance in the postseason.

Team president Kerry Bubolz said in March the team was looking at having designated sections or areas of T-Mobile Arena for fans with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The Knights were approved for 15 percent capacity at T-Mobile Arena starting in March and that increased to more than 20 percent over the ensuing games. Since March 29, the announced attendance at T-Mobile Arena has been 3,950 for each home game.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said April 13 that Nevada will lift all social distancing mandates starting Saturday and is aiming to reopen the entire state to 100 percent capacity by June 1.

“The recent announcement regarding increased capacities and easing of restrictions is another step forward for our city,” the organization said in a statement April 14. “We will be discussing our revised attendance proposals with our local officials and look forward to welcoming even more fans back to the Fortress. When these updated plans and details are confirmed, we will communicate those externally.”

