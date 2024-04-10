Golden Knights’ arena earns high marks in NHL player survey

Opponents said T-Mobile Arena was the most difficult rink to play in as part of the NHL Players Association’s annual poll.

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49), Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skate on the ice after winning an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

T-Mobile Arena remains a house of horrors for opponents.

The Golden Knights’ home was voted the toughest rink to play in as a visitor in the NHL Players Association’s annual poll, which was released Wednesday.

T-Mobile Arena received 31.36 percent of the 558 votes cast from players around the league. The Carolina Hurricanes’ PNC Arena finished second with 16.31 percent.

The Knights’ stadium also has the fifth-best ice in the NHL, according to the survey. T-Mobile Arena received 5.08 percent of the vote in that category. Montreal’s Bell Centre, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre and Minnesota’s Xcel Energy Center earned the top four spots.

This year’s poll isn’t the first time T-Mobile Arena has earned praise.

The Knights’ home was voted to have the best atmosphere in the NHL in the 2018-19 survey. Its visitor’s dressing room was named the NHL’s second-best in 2019-20.

Las Vegas was also voted the best road city to spend an off day in as part of last year’s poll.

