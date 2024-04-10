76°F
Golden Knights' arena earns high marks in NHL player survey

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49), Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and Go ...
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49), Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skate on the ice after winning an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) is seen during an NHL hockey game between the Golden K ...
Knights preview: Goalie returns as team tries to clinch playoff spot
Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl (48) waits for a faceoff during the second period of an NHL h ...
Knights’ new forward says ‘I know I will be better’ after debut
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: New forward’s debut spoiled
San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates to the puck during the third period of the team' ...
Knights’ new center expected to debut Monday against Canucks
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2024 - 11:58 am
 

T-Mobile Arena remains a house of horrors for opponents.

The Golden Knights’ home was voted the toughest rink to play in as a visitor in the NHL Players Association’s annual poll, which was released Wednesday.

T-Mobile Arena received 31.36 percent of the 558 votes cast from players around the league. The Carolina Hurricanes’ PNC Arena finished second with 16.31 percent.

The Knights’ stadium also has the fifth-best ice in the NHL, according to the survey. T-Mobile Arena received 5.08 percent of the vote in that category. Montreal’s Bell Centre, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre and Minnesota’s Xcel Energy Center earned the top four spots.

This year’s poll isn’t the first time T-Mobile Arena has earned praise.

The Knights’ home was voted to have the best atmosphere in the NHL in the 2018-19 survey. Its visitor’s dressing room was named the NHL’s second-best in 2019-20.

Las Vegas was also voted the best road city to spend an off day in as part of last year’s poll.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

