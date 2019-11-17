Golden Knights assign Brandon Pirri, Nicolas Roy to Chicago Wolves

The Golden Knights sent left wing Brandon Pirri to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves after he cleared waivers Sunday, along with rookie center Nicolas Roy.

Vegas Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Pirri cleared waivers Sunday and was assigned to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

Pirri, 28, was placed on waivers Saturday by the Knights after he recorded no goals and one assist in 11 games. That gave the other 30 NHL teams a chance to claim him and his two-year contract worth $775,000 annually, but none did.

In addition, the Knights also sent center rookie center Nicolas Roy to the Wolves. Roy was a healthy scratch Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings.

