Golden Knights-Avalanche recap

The Colorado Avalanche crushed the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the NHL’s West Division final Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver. Game 2 will be played Wednesday.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with teammates on the bench in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche

Series schedule

Game 1 — Avalanche 7, Knights 1

Game 2 — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Ball Arena, NBCSN

Game 3 — 7 p.m. Friday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN

Game 4 — 5:30 p.m. Sunday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN

Game 5 — TBD June 8, Ball Arena, TBD*

Game 6 — TBD June 10, T-Mobile Arena, TBD*

Game 7 — TBD June 12, Ball Arena, TBD*

RJ’s three stars

3. Left wing Gabriel Landeskog — Colorado’s captain had two goals and an assist. He scored on his only two shots on goal.

2. Center Nathan MacKinnon — The Avalanche superstar showed why he’s one of the best players in the world with two goals and an assist. His second goal, in which he blew right past the Knights’ defense, was a thing of beauty.

1. Defenseman Cale Makar — Colorado’s premier puck mover had an excellent game and tallied a goal and three assists. The Norris Trophy contender’s setup on the Avalanche’s second goal was sweet.

Key play

Left wing Brandon Saad’s goal 1:04 into the second period.

The Knights were hoping to reset and regroup after being down 2-0 at the first intermission. Saad’s quick tally quelled any thoughts of a comeback and started a four-goal second period for Colorado.

Key stat

7 — The number of goals the Avalanche scored. The Knights hadn’t allowed that many in a game all season.

Knights quotable

“We didn’t play well. They played a great game. They came out ready to go. They’ve been sitting there raring to go. We had to play a smarter first period, a smarter start to the second. Just can’t get down like that. We’ll flush this one.” — Knights captain Mark Stone

Avalanche quotable

“Overall, I thought we played a good game. We set the tone in the first and followed it up with a good second.” — Landeskog