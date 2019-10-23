Golden Knights beat Blackhawks 2-1 in shootout

Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault scored in the shootout, and the Golden Knights ended their three-game road trip with a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at United Center.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) poke-checks the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault scored in the shootout, and the Golden Knights ended their three-game road trip with a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at United Center.

Defenseman Nick Holden tied the game 1-1 with 1:33 remaining in regulation while goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled for an extra attacker.

Fleury made 31 saves and kept his team in the game with several outstanding stops in the opening two periods. He turned away Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat in the shootout after Jonathan Toews scored in the first round.

Chicago’s Robin Lehner matched Fleury and finished with 34 stops, including 17 in the third period.

Chicago rookie Kirby Dach, the No. 3 overall pick at the draft in June, scored his first NHL goal with 3:45 remaining in the first period.

