Golden Knights beat Ducks, extend record win streak to 9 games
Chandler Stephenson scored twice in the first period to lift the Golden Knights to victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at Honda Center.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Chandler Stephenson scored 28 seconds into the game and added another goal in the first period to lift the Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at Honda Center.
The Knights (34-11-2) set a franchise record with their ninth consecutive win and matched the New York Islanders for the longest winning streak in the league this season.
They also became the first team to reach the 70-point mark and now have three days off before their showdown with second-place Colorado (31-10-4, 66 points) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Goalie Robin Lehner made his first start since he slammed the NHL and NHL Players’ Association on Wednesday for not following through with looser restrictions after players were vaccinated against COVID-19.
He won his sixth in a row and improved to 9-0-1 since he returned from a concussion on March 19. Lehner’s best stop came when he turned away Derek Grant on a short-handed breakaway midway through the second period.
Sam Steel had the lone goal for Anaheim early in the third period.
William Carrier put the Knights ahead 3-0 in the second period when he finished off a two-on-one break created by defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.
William Karlsson and Shea Theodore added third-period goals, and Pietrangelo finished with two assists.
The Knights finished the season series 7-1 against the Ducks and swept all four games on the road.
