Golden Knights beat Ducks, extend record win streak to 9 games

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson shoots to score his second goal of an NHL hockey game during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark, right, of Sweden, reaches for the puck under pressure by Anaheim Ducks' Haydn Fleury during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier, left, and Anaheim Ducks' Andy Welinski, foreground, chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Haydn Fleury, right, defends against Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson, center, loses his balance as he fights for the puck with Anaheim Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura, left, and Anaheim Ducks' Max Jones chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Defended by Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty, right, Anaheim Ducks' Rickard Rakell, center, of Sweden, has his shot blocked by Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, also of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague, left, falls to the ice while fighting for the puck with Anaheim Ducks' David Backes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch, right, takes the puck away from Anaheim Ducks' Sam Steel during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Chandler Stephenson scored 28 seconds into the game and added another goal in the first period to lift the Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at Honda Center.

The Knights (34-11-2) set a franchise record with their ninth consecutive win and matched the New York Islanders for the longest winning streak in the league this season.

They also became the first team to reach the 70-point mark and now have three days off before their showdown with second-place Colorado (31-10-4, 66 points) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Goalie Robin Lehner made his first start since he slammed the NHL and NHL Players’ Association on Wednesday for not following through with looser restrictions after players were vaccinated against COVID-19.

He won his sixth in a row and improved to 9-0-1 since he returned from a concussion on March 19. Lehner’s best stop came when he turned away Derek Grant on a short-handed breakaway midway through the second period.

Sam Steel had the lone goal for Anaheim early in the third period.

William Carrier put the Knights ahead 3-0 in the second period when he finished off a two-on-one break created by defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

William Karlsson and Shea Theodore added third-period goals, and Pietrangelo finished with two assists.

The Knights finished the season series 7-1 against the Ducks and swept all four games on the road.

