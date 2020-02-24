Golden Knights beat Ducks in OT for 6th straight win
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shea Theodore scored with 1:10 remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated Anaheim 6-5 on Sunday at Honda Center for their sixth straight victory.
William Karlsson had a hat trick, and Alec Martinez had a goal and an assist. Patrick Brown scored in the first period of his Knights debut.
Mark Stone added three assists.
Anaheim’s Adam Henrique scored twice in the final 2:56 of the third period to send the game to overtime. Nick Ritchie had two goals for the Ducks, who lost their fourth straight.
