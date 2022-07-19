Golden Knights beat Raiders in charity softball game

The Golden Knights defeated the Raiders on Monday night in the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Golden Knights’ William Karlsson, who won MVP, is lifted up on the shoulders of Keegan Kolesar, left, and Jack Eichel after the team defeated team Josh Jacobs in the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and Ryan Reaves watch a flyover before the start of the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former Golden Knights player Erik Haula, left, leaps as he scores a home run while teammates celebrate during the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiderettes perform during the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders’ Kenyan Drake reacts to the crowd during the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders’ Denzel Perryman reacts during a break in the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders’ Darren Waller, left, celebrates his home run as, from left, Jayon Brown, Kenyan Drake and Denzel Perryman celebrate during the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders’ Darren Waller leaps for his home run as, from left, Jayon Brown, Kenyan Drake and Denzel Perryman celebrate during the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders’ Darren Waller (83) celebrates his home run with Josh Jacobs during the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Team Reilly Smith beat Team Josh Jacobs, 27-20. The Knights’ William Karlsson was named MVP. The Raiders had won the previous two matchups.

The Knights said the game raised at least $200,000 for local charities, including the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Communities In Schools of Nevada and the Maximum Hope Foundation founded by Brad Garrett.