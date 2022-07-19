Golden Knights beat Raiders in charity softball game
The Golden Knights defeated the Raiders on Monday night in the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Team Reilly Smith beat Team Josh Jacobs, 27-20. The Knights’ William Karlsson was named MVP. The Raiders had won the previous two matchups.
The Knights said the game raised at least $200,000 for local charities, including the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Communities In Schools of Nevada and the Maximum Hope Foundation founded by Brad Garrett.
