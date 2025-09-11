Golden Knights begin rookie camp with top prospect nursing injury

The Golden Knights’ top prospect won’t participate in their rookie tournament due to a lower-body injury, and will likely miss training camp as well.

There were signs Thursday that hockey season is just around the corner. The Golden Knights held their first day of rookie camp at City National Arena.

Forward prospect Trevor Connelly, the Knights’ 2024 first-round pick, was not on the ice, however. Silver Knights coach Ryan Craig said Connelly is week to week with a lower-body injury he suffered while representing Team USA during the World Junior Summer Showcase in July.

That means Connelly won’t play when the Knights participate in a two-game rookie tournament in Denver this weekend. They’ll face the Utah Mammoth on Saturday and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

Connelly also will likely miss the Knights’ training camp, which begins Sept. 18. Craig said Connelly could be available by the start of Silver Knights camp, but that’s not certain.

“We hope (he’s back) at some point soon,” Craig said. “The sooner Trevor can get back on the ice, the better, obviously, it is for everybody. We’re not trying to have him miss camp or anything like that, but he is week to week.”

Connelly wasn’t expected to challenge for an NHL roster spot out of camp. The Knights have 13 forwards under contract heading into the season, which begins Oct. 8 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Connelly, 19, signed his entry-level contract April 1. He scored four points in six games with the Silver Knights last season after finishing his freshman year at Providence.

“Just like everybody else, Trevor is going to go through ups and downs as every prospect does,” Craig said. “For him, he’s trying to play at the highest level and solidify himself as a guy who has an opportunity to play in the National Hockey League and continue to build his game.”

Others to watch

The Knights, without Connelly, will have 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders for the tournament.

Their roster has a few players with American Hockey League experience and others who are making the jump to the pro ranks.

One player looking to make the leap is left wing Mathieu Cataford. The 2023 third-round pick had 64 points in 54 games with Rimouski of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League last season.

Cataford, 20, is expected to skate on the Knights’ top line with center Matyas Sapovaliv and right wing Braeden Bowman this weekend.

Sapovaliv, a 2022 second-round pick, had 19 points in 71 games with the Silver Knights his first pro season. Bowman, who was undrafted, had 36 points in 68 games in Henderson.

“I think I can play on any line in any role that they give me,” Cataford said. “It’s an advantage and I’m looking forward to my time in Henderson.”

Speed kills

Another prospect making the jump to the pros is left wing Jackson Hallum, a 2020 third-round pick who spent the last three years at Michigan.

Hallum had eight points in nine games as a sophomore with the Wolverines in 2023-24, but a knee injury cut his campaign short. The 23-year-old had 17 points in 36 games last season and then signed his entry-level deal with the Knights on April 2.

Hallum’s strengths are his speed and ability to make plays in space. He’ll get an opportunity to show off his skills in a top-six role this weekend.

“I’m just trying to show my teammates I’m a good teammate, show them what I can bring to the table,” Hallum said. “It’s not really something that’s for me. It’s more the guys, getting to know the guys, getting familiar with the systems and the coaches.”

