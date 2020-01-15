Golden Knights believe Peter DeBoer can right scuffling team

The Golden Knights hired the former coach of their chief rival Wednesday in hopes it might turn their season around.

Then-San Jose Sharks' head coach Peter DeBoer directs the team during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C., Oct. 26, 2018. Deboer has been hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights, replacing coach Gerard Gallant, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Chris Seward/AP, File)

Peter DeBoer was the coach of the Golden Knights’ chief rival just over a month ago.

Now he’s the franchise’s second-ever coach.

DeBoer was hired by the Knights on Wednesday after coach Gerard Gallant was fired. He has been out of work since being fired by the Sharks on Dec. 11 but general manager Kelly McCrimmon felt he could turn the team around after a 24-19-6 start.

”Well I think he’s always been a coach that always has a lot of respect from his players,” McCrimmon told reporters in Ottawa. “I think he relates well with players. He’s an intelligent guy. Teams have always been very strong (on) special teams. He’s been to the Stanley Cup Final with two different teams. He’s enjoyed a lot of success in the National Hockey League as a coach. I think with this opportunity he’ll continue to do that.”

DeBoer is expected to join the Knights on their current trip late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. He is not expected to make any immediate staff changes after both Gallant and assistant coach Mike Kelly were dismissed.

DeBoer has a career 415-329-111 record in three previous stints as a head coach. He led two of the franchises he coached, the New Jersey Devils and the San Jose Sharks, to the Stanley Cup Final. He lost both times.

DeBoer presided over the greatest stretch in Sharks history. San Jose made the playoffs each of his first four seasons in charge and reached the Western Conference Finals last season.

He was fired after a 15-16-2 start this year. At the time of his firing the Sharks ranked 28th in team save percentage with goaltenders Martin Jones and Aaron Dell each struggling in net.

McCrimmon didn’t say whether having an established coach like DeBoer available influenced the team’s decision on Gallant.

“There’s no reason to do what-ifs on hypotheticals,” McCrimmon said. “The events that have taken place have taken place. That’s where we are today.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.