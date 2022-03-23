Golden Knights blanked for 2nd consecutive game

The Golden Knights were shut out for the second consecutive game, losing to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) tries to control the puck as Winnipeg Jets' Evgeny Svechnikov (71) and Logan Stanley (64) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) covers up the loose puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) looks for the rebound as Dylan DeMelo (2) and Logan Stanley (64) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Brenden Dillon (5) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn (15) into the boards during the first period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save after teammate Blake Wheeler (26) tripped up Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn (15) along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) and Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) battle for position in front of the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier's (28) shot goes wide as Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) tries to get back in the crease during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) watches the puck as it goes over Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) skates with the puck around Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Zach Sandord (13) is held by Vegas Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov (42) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Nicholas Roy (10) into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights were shut out for the second consecutive game, losing 4-0 to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

It was the seventh straight road loss for the Knights, including a 7-3 setback in the same arena one week earlier.

Goalie Logan Thompson started for the second straight night after taking the loss Monday at Minnesota and the fourth consecutive game overall.

Winnipeg scored on two of its first 10 shots, with second-period goals from forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele.

Defenseman Neal Pionk and Nikolaj Ehlers scored in the third period. Kyle Connor finished with two assists.

The Knights outshot the Jets 17-4 in the first period, but were unable to break through against Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who recorded his fourth shutout.

The Knights have gone 121:12 without scoring.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

