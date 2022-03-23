Golden Knights blanked for 2nd consecutive game
The Golden Knights were shut out for the second consecutive game, losing 4-0 to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
It was the seventh straight road loss for the Knights, including a 7-3 setback in the same arena one week earlier.
Goalie Logan Thompson started for the second straight night after taking the loss Monday at Minnesota and the fourth consecutive game overall.
Winnipeg scored on two of its first 10 shots, with second-period goals from forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele.
Defenseman Neal Pionk and Nikolaj Ehlers scored in the third period. Kyle Connor finished with two assists.
The Knights outshot the Jets 17-4 in the first period, but were unable to break through against Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who recorded his fourth shutout.
The Knights have gone 121:12 without scoring.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
