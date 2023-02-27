Golden Knights blanked in Colorado as point streak snapped
The Golden Knights’ nine-game point streak was snapped. They lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 27 and were shut out for the second time this season.
Right wing Mikko Rantanen scored twice, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Golden Knights 3-0 at Denver’s Ball Arena on Monday.
The two goals gave Rantanen his first 40-goal season. Center Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche to help extend his team’s winning streak to six games. Goaltender Alexander Georgiev earned his third shutout.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
