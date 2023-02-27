Golden Knights blanked in Colorado as point streak snapped

The Golden Knights’ nine-game point streak was snapped. They lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 27 and were shut out for the second time this season.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) pins Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio to the boards in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram, left, shoots as Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, right, collects the puck and skates away from Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, right, makes a stic-save against a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill stops a shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) drives down the ice with the puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev makes a glove-save against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio, center, is checked by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram, right, as Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen comes in to collect the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter, left, battles for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche center Denis Malgin in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel, left, shoots as Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, right, defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy, top center, looks on from the team box in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill, right, stops a shot as defenseman Zach Whitecloud looks on in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev waits for a face off in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, left, shoots as Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, right, hugs left wing J.T. Compher after scoring as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio skates past in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Right wing Mikko Rantanen scored twice, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Golden Knights 3-0 at Denver’s Ball Arena on Monday.

The two goals gave Rantanen his first 40-goal season. Center Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche to help extend his team’s winning streak to six games. Goaltender Alexander Georgiev earned his third shutout.

The Knights’ nine-game point streak (6-0-3) was snapped. They lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 27 against the New York Rangers and were shut out for the second time.

