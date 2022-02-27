Golden Knights blow 3rd-period lead, lose to Avalanche

The Golden Knights allowed goals 26 seconds apart in the third period Saturday and lost to the Colorado Avalanche in front of an announced crowd of 18,333 at T-Mobile Arena.

A person holds a Vegas Golden Knights jersey with Ukraine written on the back during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As the pressure mounts and the temperature starts to rise around the Golden Knights, they’re beginning to feel the heat.

For a little more than two periods Saturday night, the Knights offered a reminder of what they can do when they execute properly.

But two goals by Colorado in a 26-second span during the third period ruined that effort, and the Knights lost 3-2 in front of a frustrated announced crowd of 18,333 at T-Mobile Arena.

“We’re in the points business, so it’s disappointing. But, boy, we left it out there. That’s exactly how we want to play,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “We did a lot of really good things except win. That’s that fine line, and when you’re playing one of the elite teams, you have to do everything right.”

The Knights were coming off an embarrassing loss to Arizona on Friday in the first of back-to-back games and were in control leading 2-1 in the third period against the Avalanche.

But J.T. Compher tied the game with a deflection at 5:40 of the third period, and Nathan MacKinnon added the winner shortly after on his first shot on goal of the game.

The Knights have lost five of their past six and fell further behind Calgary and Los Angeles in the Pacific Division standings.

A team that was built to contend for the Stanley Cup is now in a battle just to make the playoffs with 29 games in 60 days starting Tuesday against San Jose.

“It’s kind of how it’s going for us. We fall asleep for a couple minutes every game and lose the game there,” winger Jonathan Marchessault said. “They’re the best players in the world out there. The best team. It’s adversity that we’re facing, and we better get out of it.”

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Top six show up

DeBoer wasn’t happy after his team’s top offensive players went MIA when they were needed most in Friday’s loss at Arizona.

But the top two lines arrived against the Avalanche, combining for two goals and four points in the first period.

“In the (offensive) zone, I thought we created a lot and created chances where like everybody’s moving and tried puck possession,” Marchessault said. “I thought we weren’t too bad in that aspect of the game. It’s just we got to keep pushing in that direction.”

Chandler Stephenson put the Knights ahead early with his second goal in the past three games. After flying the defensive zone early, linemate Jack Eichel found Stephenson for a breakaway. He beat Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper between the legs, adding to his team scoring lead.

Winger Reilly Smith set up Marchessault for the second goal after a fantastic defensive play. Smith knocked the puck out of midair in the neutral zone to start an odd-man rush and fed Marchessault for his team-best 21st goal.

That line also created a handful of other quality chances and was consistently threatening in the offensive zone.

2. Faltering at the finish

It was concerning when the Knights laid a dud in the third period of a loss against Los Angeles on Feb. 18 and again Friday against Arizona with two key points on the line each time.

That it happened again, even against the Avalanche, is worrisome.

Colorado scored on two of its three shots in the third period to rally after the Knights spent much of the game standing up the Avalanche at the blue line and preventing chances off the rush.

The Knights have a minus-3 goal differential in the third period.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit (18 saves) started on consecutive nights for the second time in his career and lost his fourth straight decision.

“We just got to get back to basics,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “It’s frustrating, but you put your work boots on and make sure your compete’s there and things will fall into place.”

3. Changes up front

The Knights were forced to juggle their forward lines with wingers Max Pacioretty and Mattias Janmark scratched because of undisclosed injuries sustained in Friday’s loss at Arizona.

Marchessault returned after missing Friday’s game with a non-COVID illness and was back at his customary spot on the Misfit Line.

Evgenii Dadonov was elevated to the top line in Pacioretty’s place, and winger William Carrier took Janmark’s spot on the third line. Winger Jonas Rondbjerg was recalled from Henderson on Saturday and skated on the fourth line.

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan (illness) was scratched for the second straight game.

“I thought we got a big response from everybody. I thought everybody was good,” DeBoer said. “You want them to get rewarded when they put that work in because that’s the final confirmation, but we didn’t get it tonight. We have to keep going.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.