Golden Knights blow another 3-1 series lead but get to host Game 7

A Game 7 will be played at T-Mobile Arena for the first time when the Golden Knights host the Minnesota Wild on Friday. It’s the Knights’ third Game 7 in three years.

Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with Zach Parise during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 3-0. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Wild center Nick Bjugstad (27) scores a goal on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 3-0. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) is hit by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) as Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) watches during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) controls the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) controls the puck next to Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) fight during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) fight during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

T-Mobile Arena is about to experience another first in its brief NHL existence.

It’s about to host its first Game 7 at 6 p.m. Friday. It will be the first Game 7 of the 2021 NHL playoffs.

The Golden Knights and Wild are headed back to Las Vegas after their first-round series was tied 3-3 Wednesday night with Minnesota’s 3-0 victory at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. It’s the third time in three years the Knights are playing a Game 7 after having a 3-1 lead.

Still, the team is projecting confidence before the game that will decide the fate of its season.

“This is what it’s all about,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “This is why you work … all season, to have the record you have, to host this game in your building and give yourself the best opportunity.”

The Knights are 1-1 in Game 7s.

They lost 5-4 in overtime at the San Jose Sharks in the first round of their second season. They led 3-0 in the third period before a controversial and infamous major penalty call on center Cody Eakin sparked a Sharks comeback.

The Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 in Game 7 in the NHL’s Edmonton, Alberta, bubble last postseason to advance to the Western Conference Final. The game was tied until defenseman Shea Theodore scored a power-play goal with 6:08 remaining. The team added two empty-net goals.

The Knights are looking to avoid becoming the 30th team in NHL history to lose a series after taking a 3-1 lead. They at least can be confident knowing who is on the bench, as DeBoer is 5-0 in Game 7s. That includes both of the Knights’ Game 7s on opposite sides.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is 3-4 in Game 7s.

“We believe in ourselves,” captain Mark Stone said. “We believe in our team. We have one game in our home rink to move on. It’s that simple.”

The Wild also have plenty of reason for optimism after winning the past two games. They’re 3-0 in Game 7s in their history and have erased 3-1 deficits twice. All of their Game 7 wins have been on the road.

Wild goaltender Cam Talbot is 0-1 in Game 7s.

“(I have) a lot of confidence in our group, in my team,” Minnesota right wing Kevin Fiala said. “We’ve won two in a row now, but we’ve got to regroup. It all starts at zero now. We’ve got to realize that and have a great start. Anything can happen in Game 7.”

Here are three more takeaways from the loss:

1. Penalty kill falters

The Knights were willing to challenge a goaltender interference call on a game-tying goal in the third period in part because they were confident in their top-ranked penalty kill if they lost the call and Minnesota got a power play.

The PK didn’t come through. The Knights lost the challenge, and the Wild took advantage by scoring their first power-play goal of the series. They had been 0-for-8.

Fiala, the Wild’s second-leading scorer in the regular season, netted his first goal of the series. He had two points after being held scoreless in the first five games.

“Teams are going to score on the power play if you give them a ton of opportunities,” Knights right wing Reilly Smith said. “We’ve done a good job all series. Every now and then they’re going to find holes and get some bounces, and they did tonight. We’ll be sure to be a little bit cleaner next game.”

2. Depth scoring

The Knights came into the series worried about the Wild’s scoring depth, but they did a good job containing it. Until Wednesday.

Minnesota’s two five-on-five goals came from its third and fourth lines. Fiala picked up an assist at five-on-five on center Ryan Hartman’s goal in addition to his power-play tally. Right wing Nick Bjugstad helped seal the win with his first goal and point of the series with 4:43 remaining.

Center Nico Sturm picked up an assist on Bjugstad’s goal for his second point. Both fourth-line forwards had 17 points during the regular season.

3. Martinez fight

The first fight of the series took place in the second period between defensemen Matt Dumba and Alec Martinez.

Dumba, whose hard hit on left wing Alex Tuch prompted the fight, made sense as one of the combatants. It was the 11th fight of his NHL career, according to hockeyfights.com.

It was unusual to see Martinez step in. It was the veteran’s second NHL fight and first with the Knights.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.