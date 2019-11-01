Golden Knights blow late lead, lose in OT to Canadiens, 5-4

Max Domi scored 26 seconds into overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-4 win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reaches to try and make a save against Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) defending in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Cale Fleury (20) and Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) celebrate with teammates after Montreal scored a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) shoots on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Keith Kinkaid (37) with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete (53) defending in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates his first period goal with Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) checks Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Keith Kinkaid (37) gives up a first period goal to Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete (53) defending during an NHL hockey game with the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his first period goal with Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81), Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during an NHL hockey game with the Montreal Canadians on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Keith Kinkaid (37) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Reilly (28) defending in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) shoots on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Keith Kinkaid (37) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Keith Kinkaid (37) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) fights for possession of the puck with Montreal Canadiens center Nate Thompson (44) with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defending in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens center Jordan Weal (43) with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) defending in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in traffic against Montreal Canadiens center Nick Cousins (21) with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) defending in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Max Domi scored 26 seconds into overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-4 win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

The Knights led 4-2 with 6:27 to play before the Canadiens rallied.

Former Knight Tomas Tatar scored unassisted at 13:33, and Brendan Gallagher followed at 18:02 seconds after Montreal (7-4-2) pulled its goalie in favor of an extra attacker.

Cody Glass and Mark Stone had put the Knights (8-5-1) ahead with third-period goals.

Jonathan Druin tied the game midway through the second period when he made a move on Marc-Andre Fleury from the side of the net and got just enough on the puck to push it over the goal line before it was cleared away.

After Phillip Danault gave the Canadiens the early lead just 2:35 into the game, William Karlsson and Alex Tuch each scored late in the first period to put the Knights ahead at the first intermission.

Tuch was playing his first game of the season after missing the first 13 with an injury suffered in the preseason.

Cody Eakin had two assists for his first two points of the season for the Knights. Max Pacioretty got the assist on Stone’s goal for the 500th point of his career, which came against his former team where he was the longtime captain and recorded his first 448 NHL points.

The Knights complete their homestand against Winnipeg at 7 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.