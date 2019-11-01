Golden Knights blow late lead, lose in OT to Canadiens, 5-4
Max Domi scored 26 seconds into overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-4 win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.
The Knights led 4-2 with 6:27 to play before the Canadiens rallied.
Former Knight Tomas Tatar scored unassisted at 13:33, and Brendan Gallagher followed at 18:02 seconds after Montreal (7-4-2) pulled its goalie in favor of an extra attacker.
Cody Glass and Mark Stone had put the Knights (8-5-1) ahead with third-period goals.
Jonathan Druin tied the game midway through the second period when he made a move on Marc-Andre Fleury from the side of the net and got just enough on the puck to push it over the goal line before it was cleared away.
After Phillip Danault gave the Canadiens the early lead just 2:35 into the game, William Karlsson and Alex Tuch each scored late in the first period to put the Knights ahead at the first intermission.
Tuch was playing his first game of the season after missing the first 13 with an injury suffered in the preseason.
Cody Eakin had two assists for his first two points of the season for the Knights. Max Pacioretty got the assist on Stone’s goal for the 500th point of his career, which came against his former team where he was the longtime captain and recorded his first 448 NHL points.
The Knights complete their homestand against Winnipeg at 7 p.m. Saturday.
