Golden Knights blow out Coyotes, end 2-game losing skid

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores a goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes left wing Loui Eriksson (21) keeps the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit (39) makes a save on a shot by Arizona Coyotes left wing Loui Eriksson (21) as Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) has his shot stopped by Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka, middle, as Coyotes' Anton Stralman (86) helps defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores a goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) as Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Coyotes defenseman Kyle Capobianco (75) watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) wins a faceoff against Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, left, celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with center Chandler Stephenson (20), right wing Mark Stone, second from right, and defenseman Shea Theodore, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Left wing Max Pacioretty scored twice, and the Golden Knights rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at Gila River Arena.

Evgenii Dadonov finished with a goal and an assist, and Chandler Stephenson scored short-handed as part of a four-goal second period. The Knights have five short-handed goals in their past six games and lead the NHL with six overall.

Michael Amadio notched his first goal with the Knights and first since Dec. 14, 2019. Jonathan Marchessault also scored to help the Knights snap a two-game losing streak, and Nicolas Roy got the final goal.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit made his first start since Nov. 20 and earned his third consecutive victory. He came up with back-to-back stops on Barrett Hayton in the first period moments before Marchessault finished off a two-on-one with Nicolas Roy for a 1-0 lead at 6:58.

Reilly Smith added two assists, as 14 of the Knights’ 18 skaters recorded at least one point.

Tyler Boyd had Arizona’s goal in the first period.

