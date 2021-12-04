Golden Knights blow out Coyotes, end 2-game losing skid
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Left wing Max Pacioretty scored twice, and the Golden Knights rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at Gila River Arena.
Evgenii Dadonov finished with a goal and an assist, and Chandler Stephenson scored short-handed as part of a four-goal second period. The Knights have five short-handed goals in their past six games and lead the NHL with six overall.
Michael Amadio notched his first goal with the Knights and first since Dec. 14, 2019. Jonathan Marchessault also scored to help the Knights snap a two-game losing streak, and Nicolas Roy got the final goal.
Goaltender Laurent Brossoit made his first start since Nov. 20 and earned his third consecutive victory. He came up with back-to-back stops on Barrett Hayton in the first period moments before Marchessault finished off a two-on-one with Nicolas Roy for a 1-0 lead at 6:58.
Reilly Smith added two assists, as 14 of the Knights’ 18 skaters recorded at least one point.
Tyler Boyd had Arizona’s goal in the first period.
