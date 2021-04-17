Golden Knights blow out Ducks in series opener, win 5th straight

Robin Lehner won his fourth straight start, and the Golden Knights overwhelmed Anaheim for a 4-0 victory on Friday at Honda Center.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck ahead of Anaheim Ducks center Danton Heinen (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27), right wing Reilly Smith (19), and center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate after scoring a goal during the second period of their NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, left, tries to steal the puck from Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones (49) takes control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale (34) reach for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Robin Lehner won his fourth straight start, and the Golden Knights overwhelmed Anaheim for a 4-0 victory on Friday at Honda Center.

Lehner earned his first shutout and improved to 7-0-1 since returning from a concussion. He has allowed more than two goals in just one of those starts.

The Knights (30-11-2, 62 points) won their fifth straight game and joined Colorado as the only teams in the league with 30 victories.

Chandler Stephenson finished with a goal and an assist, and was denied on a penalty shot in the third period by Ducks goalie John Gibson.

The Knights scored three times in the second period, including a goal by William Karlsson nine seconds in that was the third-fastest to start any period in franchise history.

Nicolas Roy tallied his fourth goal late in the second, and defenseman Brayden McNabb finished off a strong game on the back end by scoring in the third period.

Mark Stone added two assists.

The Knights played without red-hot forward Tomas Nosek, who was scratched.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.