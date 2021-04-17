Golden Knights blow out Ducks in series opener, win 5th straight
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Robin Lehner won his fourth straight start, and the Golden Knights overwhelmed Anaheim for a 4-0 victory on Friday at Honda Center.
Lehner earned his first shutout and improved to 7-0-1 since returning from a concussion. He has allowed more than two goals in just one of those starts.
The Knights (30-11-2, 62 points) won their fifth straight game and joined Colorado as the only teams in the league with 30 victories.
Chandler Stephenson finished with a goal and an assist, and was denied on a penalty shot in the third period by Ducks goalie John Gibson.
The Knights scored three times in the second period, including a goal by William Karlsson nine seconds in that was the third-fastest to start any period in franchise history.
Nicolas Roy tallied his fourth goal late in the second, and defenseman Brayden McNabb finished off a strong game on the back end by scoring in the third period.
Mark Stone added two assists.
The Knights played without red-hot forward Tomas Nosek, who was scratched.
