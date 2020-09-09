Golden Knights bounce back in Game 2, shut down Stars

The Golden Knights snapped out of their scoring slump with a 3-0 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final.

Dallas Stars' Blake Comeau (15) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) and teammate Andrej Sekera (5) and Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) look for the puck after a rebound during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Mattias Janmark (13) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) reacts as Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny, obscured, celebrates a goal with Nicolas Roy (10) and Max Pacioretty (67) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) gives up a goal as Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek watches during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) waits as Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates a goal with teammates during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) gives up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Denis Gurianov (34) and Roope Hintz (24) compete for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin (91) and Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) compete for the puck during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Mattias Janmark (13) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Blame Comeau (15) and Roope Hintz (24) rough up Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) gives up an apparent goal as Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) andReilly Smith (19) interfere with the goalie during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. The goal was disallowed. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) gives up a goal as Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Paul Stastny (26) and Stars' Jamie Oleksiak (2) watch during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Robin Lehner recorded his fourth shutout of the postseason, and the Golden Knights snapped out of their scoring slump with a 3-0 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final.

The best-of-seven series is tied at 1 and continues Thursday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Paul Stastny, William Karlsson (power play) and Tomas Nosek scored 9:29 apart in the second period for the Knights, who were shut out in two of their past three games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

