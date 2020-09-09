Golden Knights bounce back in Game 2, shut down Stars
The Golden Knights snapped out of their scoring slump with a 3-0 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final.
Robin Lehner recorded his fourth shutout of the postseason, and the Golden Knights snapped out of their scoring slump with a 3-0 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final.
The best-of-seven series is tied at 1 and continues Thursday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
Paul Stastny, William Karlsson (power play) and Tomas Nosek scored 9:29 apart in the second period for the Knights, who were shut out in two of their past three games.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.